Rascal Flatts will perform at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Friday, Feb. 17.

Rascal Flatts is bringing its Rhythm and Roots Tour to Foxwoods Resort Casino . The country band, which has a new album coming out this year, will perform in the Grand Theater on Friday, Feb. 17. "Yours If You Want It," the band's latest single, is the first track released from the group's upcoming album, according to soundslikenashville.com Rascal Flatts has sold more than 22 million albums since its debut in 2000, and has had 16 No.

