Plea in wife's staircase death lets man maintain innocence
Michael Peterson is out of theories as to how his wife died at the bottom of a staircase in the couple's mansion in Durham, North Carolina, more than 15 years ago. Did Kathleen Peterson fall down those stairs? Did an intruder attack her? "The only thing I know absolutely, positively, is that I had nothing to do with Kathleen's death," said the novelist, who served eight years of a life sentence for her death before being released by a judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFB-TV Baton Rouge.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Thu
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Wed
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Tue
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|bradhuskers
|4
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Feb 20
|Stopthecircle
|13
|Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ...
|Feb 17
|Another One
|1
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC