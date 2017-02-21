Plea in wife's staircase death lets man maintain innocence

Michael Peterson is out of theories as to how his wife died at the bottom of a staircase in the couple's mansion in Durham, North Carolina, more than 15 years ago. Did Kathleen Peterson fall down those stairs? Did an intruder attack her? "The only thing I know absolutely, positively, is that I had nothing to do with Kathleen's death," said the novelist, who served eight years of a life sentence for her death before being released by a judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFB-TV Baton Rouge.