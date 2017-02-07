Patsy Cline Remembered With "American Masters" Documentary 54 Years After Her Death
Arguably one of the greatest voices in country music, Patsy Cline would have celebrated her 85th birthday this year on Sept. 8. As a tribute to Patsy, the American Masters series is honoring the country legend-who died in a plane crash 54 years ago on March 5, 1963, at the age of 30-with the world premiere of Patsy Cline: American Masters.
