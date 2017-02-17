Pardi in Vegas: Why Jon's 5th ACM Awards will be the best ever

Jon Pardi has the third top-ten hit of his career with "Dirt on My Boots" right now, on the heels of his first #1, "Head Over Boots." The California Sunrise singer is also relishing his very first Academy of Country Music Awards nod, though he admits his boots were in the bed when his name was called in the New Male Vocalist category Thursday.

