Pain reliefTom Hiddleston peed on co-star

The 36-year-old actor "engagingly obliged" when his The Night Manager co-star, 49, begged Hiddleston to pee on him to help relieve his pain after being stung by a jellyfish. Recalling the incident, the Golden Globe winner said on the Graham Norton Show: "Tom got stung by a jellyfish and he shouted across the beach, 'I say old sport, could you come and pee on me?' And I engagingly obliged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.