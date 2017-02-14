Official sides with Georgia over Flor...

Official sides with Georgia over Florida in water lawsuit

15 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

A judicial official sided with Georgia in a decades-long dispute over water rights with Florida on Tuesday, recommending that the U.S. Supreme Court refuse Florida's high-stakes request to cap water use by its neighboring state. The dispute focuses on the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint River Basin, covering nearly 20,000 square miles in western Georgia, eastern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.

