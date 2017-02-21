'Now you finally have a president, fi...

'Now you finally have a president, finally': Trump declares love...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

President Donald Trump declared himself among friends as he began speaking Friday at an annual gathering of conservative activists and told the crowd that he would serve them well. "Now you finally have a president, finally," Trump said, shortly after taking stage to Lee Greenwood's Good Bless the U.S.A. "It took you a long time."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Thu aq dragon 1
News George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ... Feb 22 brtty johnson 1
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Feb 21 USA-1 5
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Feb 20 bradhuskers 4
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) Feb 20 Stopthecircle 13
News Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ... Feb 17 Another One 1
News Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh... Feb 14 God Bless Willie ... 2
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,122,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC