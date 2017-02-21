North Texas Irish Festival celebrates...

North Texas Irish Festival celebrates 35th year with 2017 Festival: 'Texas Grown - Irish Roots'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: North Texas e-News

Thirty-five years of a passion for the great traditions of Irish culture has made the North Texas Irish Festival one of the largest Celtic cultural celebrations in the country. In 2017, the North Texas Irish Festival celebrates with its largest festival yet, entitled 'Texas Grown - Irish Roots,' to acknowledge the Lone Star State's role in preserving, celebrating and furthering Irish culture in the U.S. Produced annually by an army of music-loving volunteers, the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc., the North Texas Irish Festival is known for bringing in hundreds of performers from Ireland and all over the world to entertain festival-goers here in North Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07) 16 hr Rock star 58
News Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06) Sat Test 22
News DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir... Feb 23 aq dragon 1
News George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ... Feb 22 brtty johnson 1
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Feb 21 USA-1 5
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Feb 20 bradhuskers 4
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) Feb 20 Stopthecircle 13
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,183,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC