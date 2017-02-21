North Texas Irish Festival celebrates 35th year with 2017 Festival: 'Texas Grown - Irish Roots'

Thirty-five years of a passion for the great traditions of Irish culture has made the North Texas Irish Festival one of the largest Celtic cultural celebrations in the country. In 2017, the North Texas Irish Festival celebrates with its largest festival yet, entitled 'Texas Grown - Irish Roots,' to acknowledge the Lone Star State's role in preserving, celebrating and furthering Irish culture in the U.S. Produced annually by an army of music-loving volunteers, the Southwest Celtic Music Association Inc., the North Texas Irish Festival is known for bringing in hundreds of performers from Ireland and all over the world to entertain festival-goers here in North Texas.

