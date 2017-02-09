Nicole Kidman waited for Keith Urban to call
The 49-year-old actress was instantly smitten with the country singer when they met for the first time in January 2005 but she insists the feeling wasn't mutual. She said: "I had such a crush on him and he wasn't interested in me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump...
|Thu
|Debbie Coiltier
|1
|Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata...
|Thu
|inbred Genius
|5
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|Tue
|16TEEN SHOTS
|12
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Tue
|footguy7
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Savannah Snitch
|8
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Charming
|12
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC