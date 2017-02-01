Nicole Kidman set to write autobiography

Nicole Kidman set to write autobiography

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

The Oscar winner has decided the time is right for her to pen a tell-all book which will go into detail about her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise and her life with husband Keith Urban, who spent time in rehab in 2007 for alcoholism. Kidman, 49, is believed to have had some initial contact from publishers about the tome with offers of millions on the table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... 10 hr Go Trump 1
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) Jan 30 Charming 12
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Jan 29 Barf Brooks Count... 5
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08) Jan 19 USS LIBERTY 2
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,550 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,251

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC