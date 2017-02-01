Nicole Kidman set to write autobiography
The Oscar winner has decided the time is right for her to pen a tell-all book which will go into detail about her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise and her life with husband Keith Urban, who spent time in rehab in 2007 for alcoholism. Kidman, 49, is believed to have had some initial contact from publishers about the tome with offers of millions on the table.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|10 hr
|Go Trump
|1
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Charming
|12
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 29
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time
|Jan 14
|Did You See That
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC