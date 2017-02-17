Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny Kravitz - Fri, 17 Feb 2017 PST
In this 2013 file photo, musician Lenny Kravitz, left, actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban pose at the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Kidman has revealed that she was once engaged to Kravitz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ...
|4 hr
|Another One
|1
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
|The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson falsely told she had cancer
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC