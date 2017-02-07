Nicole and Keith uncoupled by big awa...

Nicole and Keith uncoupled by big awards date clash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Nicole Kidman has said she is planning a romantic Valentine's Day with her husband Keith Urban after they attend two of the year's biggest awards shows - on their own. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/entertainment/news/article35433574.ece/99db4/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ef83935a-2678-43e0-b13b-068bac6ff576_I1.jpg Left to right, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Reese Witherspoon arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Big Little Lies Nicole Kidman has said she is planning a romantic Valentine's Day with her husband Keith Urban after they attend two of the year's biggest awards shows - on their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata... 4 hr Taffy8361 2
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... 16 hr 16TEEN SHOTS 12
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) 18 hr footguy7 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Feb 5 Savannah Snitch 8
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) Jan 30 Charming 12
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Jan 29 Barf Brooks Count... 5
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC