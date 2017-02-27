Music Review: Old 97s keep kickin' it past the graveyard
The Old 97s were one of a handful of touring country-rock bar bands that emerged during the 1990s, writing clever songs that owed more to their rock 'n' roll heroes than anything rooted in Nashville. They are and always have been just twangy enough to have their albums filed in the country bins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Naomi Judd's Escape From Kentucky Coal Country
|1 hr
|J bird
|3
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|Sun
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|bradhuskers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC