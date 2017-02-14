Music Review: Krauss sings classic country on 'Windy City'
When it comes to selecting songs, Alison Krauss' aim is true. "Windy City" is classic country, with most of the tunes older than their 45-year-old singer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|9 hr
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil...
|13 hr
|Faloola Chong
|1
|The Grammy "Loophole" that Allowed Kelly Clarks...
|13 hr
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Kelly Clarkson falsely told she had cancer
|13 hr
|Faloola Chong
|1
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Mon
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|Feb 11
|T-Shull
|43
|Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump...
|Feb 9
|Debbie Coiltier
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC