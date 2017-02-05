More
As Luke Bryan gears up to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LI today , sports website Yardbarker ranked all 50 Super Bowl national anthem performances , and one country star didn't fare very well. In the 50-year history of the Super Bowl, only five country artists have performed the national anthem before the big game: Charley Pride, Garth Brooks, Faith Hill, the Dixie Chicks and Carrie Underwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKHX-FM Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|Savannah Snitch
|8
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|Fri
|Piss and Corruption
|3
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Charming
|12
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 29
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC