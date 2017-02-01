Modern country show headed to The Capital

The Cowboys and Angels show features Dean Simmons, Adam D Tucker and Kim Simmons performing as Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and Shania Twain and will be heading to Bendigo on February 17. "We put together this particular show for this tour. We have only worked with Adam a few times but Kim is my wife so Shania and Garth whole bunch of things, we work together a lot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.