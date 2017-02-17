Meeting demand helps beat ticket scal...

Meeting demand helps beat ticket scalpers, Garth Brooks says

Country singers Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks speak to the media before the first of nine concerts they are holding in Edmonton over the next eight days. Country superstar Garth Brooks says it "means everything" to play enough shows so fans aren't forced to pay high prices to scalpers and ticket resale sites.

