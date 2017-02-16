Marvel at that: Saudi Arabia to host ...

Marvel at that: Saudi Arabia to host first ever Comic Con

Residents of Saudi Arabia will get a chance to be a part of the world of films, comics and anime as Comic Con comes to Jeddah this week at Take Off RC Club, supported bythe kingdom's General Entertainment Authority. Comic Con is a globally recognised event and iterations have been held in cities across the world, including San Diego, London, Moscow, New Dehli, Sydney and Dubai.

