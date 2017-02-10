Maroon 5 star Adam Levine presented w...

Maroon 5 star Adam Levine presented with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Singer Adam Levine said he was "one of the luckiest people who's ever lived" as he was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Maroon 5 frontman was joined by his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, and their four-month-old daughter Dusty Rose as he was honoured at the famous landmark in Los Angeles.

