Maren Morris Warms Up for Her Summer Dates with Sam Hunt with a Sold-Out Headlining Tour
Tonight in New York City, four-time Grammy nominee Maren Morris kicks off her first-ever headlining trek with two sold-out shows at the Bowery Ballroom. "The rehearsals are going great," she says of the Hero Tour.
