Lunch With The Legends Friday 2/10/17: Pop Goes The Country
What do Arlo Guthrie, The Beatles, The Monkees, and Dave Mason have in common? They all had huge Pop hits that were later covered by Country artists, and the songs became hits all over again! Our Friday theme is "Pop Goes the Country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|4 hr
|T-Shull
|43
|Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump...
|Thu
|Debbie Coiltier
|1
|Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata...
|Thu
|inbred Genius
|5
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|Feb 7
|16TEEN SHOTS
|12
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 7
|footguy7
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Savannah Snitch
|8
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC