Lunch With The Legends Friday 2/10/17...

Lunch With The Legends Friday 2/10/17: Pop Goes The Country

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas

What do Arlo Guthrie, The Beatles, The Monkees, and Dave Mason have in common? They all had huge Pop hits that were later covered by Country artists, and the songs became hits all over again! Our Friday theme is "Pop Goes the Country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Country Legends 106.9 Topeka, Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) 4 hr T-Shull 43
News Marie Osmond says she's not performing at Trump... Thu Debbie Coiltier 1
News Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata... Thu inbred Genius 5
News Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica... Thu Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo... Feb 7 16TEEN SHOTS 12
News Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15) Feb 7 footguy7 2
News TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11) Feb 5 Savannah Snitch 8
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,089 • Total comments across all topics: 278,769,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC