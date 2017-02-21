Luke Bryan thanks fans for support after niecea s death
While performing at the 2017 Country Radio Seminar, the singer thanked audience members for their prayers after his infant niece passed away on Tuesday. "Thank you so much for all your prayers comin' out to me and my family the last couple of days," Bryan told fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.
Comments
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Thu
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|bradhuskers
|4
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Feb 20
|Stopthecircle
|13
|Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ...
|Feb 17
|Another One
|1
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC