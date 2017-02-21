Luke Bryan mourns infant niece
The 40-year-old country singer and his wife Caroline are in mourning after Caroline's brother Bo Boyer and his wife Ellen, tragically lost their daughter Sadie Brett earlier this week. The tot was born last summer with cardiac issues and Ellen revealed on social media recently that her health was declining.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|12 hr
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|23 hr
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Mon
|bradhuskers
|4
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Feb 20
|Stopthecircle
|13
|Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ...
|Feb 17
|Another One
|1
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
|Kelly Clarkson Says Her Daughter River Rose Wil...
|Feb 14
|Faloola Chong
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC