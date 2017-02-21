Luke Bryan mourns infant niece

Luke Bryan mourns infant niece

10 hrs ago

The 40-year-old country singer and his wife Caroline are in mourning after Caroline's brother Bo Boyer and his wife Ellen, tragically lost their daughter Sadie Brett earlier this week. The tot was born last summer with cardiac issues and Ellen revealed on social media recently that her health was declining.

