Luke Bryan gets ready to Kill the Lights on his current tour
After more than a year on the road, Luke Bryan is pulling into the home stretch on the Kill the Lights Tour. This year's Super Bowl anthem singer kicks off the final eight dates on the trek with a sold-out show Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
