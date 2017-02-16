LOCASH sets their sights on their first major country music award
Now that the nominees for the 52nd ACM Awards are out, LOCASH is officially in the running for their first major country music award. The duo is up for the New Vocal Duo or Group trophy at the April 2 ceremony in Las Vegas.
