Little Busy Town: LBT plans a big week to bring on "The Breaker"
As they celebrate the chart-topping success of "Better Man" this week, Little Big Town will also be busy promoting their new album, The Breaker . The foursome is set to return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, on the heels of their memorable November appearance, which featured them playing the show's Silly String game, "Stranger Strings."
