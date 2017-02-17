Little Big Town's collaboration with Taylor Swift: Does the foursome know who inspired "Better Man?"
Given Taylor Swift 's reputation for writing songs about her exes, it seems reasonable to wonder exactly which of her boyfriends might have inspired Little Big Town 's hit "Better Man." But if you're thinking the CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year might know the answer to that question - well, they say you're dead wrong.
