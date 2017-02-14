Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" ties re...

Lady Gaga's "Million Reasons" ties record for highest re-entry in "Billboard" chart history

When Lady Gaga's country-flavored ballad "Million Reasons" was first released last year, the highest it got on the chart was #52. But that was before she sang it at the Super Bowl.

