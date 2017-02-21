Lady Antebellum shift into high gear with back-to-back TV appearances including the Daytona 500
This Sunday, Lady Antebellum will help get those engine's revving as the headlining entertainment prior to the start of the 59th Annual Daytona 500. The race is the official kick-off the NASCAR season and airs on FOX beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern.
