Lady Antebellum Kicks Off This Yeara s Countdown to the ACM Awards

We'll find out who's in the running in the major categories at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards, as Lady Antebellum announces the first nominations next Thursday on CBS This Morning . The "You Look Good" hitmakers will unveil the first nods during the 8 a.m. hour of the show on February 16. Entertainment Tonight hosts Nancy O'Dell and Kevin Frazer will then reveal the rest of the nominees starting at 8:50 a.m. ET at ETOnline.com .

