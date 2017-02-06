Lady A would like Taylor Swift to write a song for them, too
In this May 18, 2008, file photo, Lady Antebellum presents Taylor Swift the award for top new female vocalist at the 43rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. Swift has written hit songs for herself for years, but she recently lent her talent to others, from former boyfriend Calvin Harris to country act Little Big Town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|7 hr
|biteit
|4
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Sun
|Savannah Snitch
|8
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Charming
|12
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 29
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08)
|Jan 19
|USS LIBERTY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC