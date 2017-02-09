Kelsea Ballerini recording duet with finac
BUSINESS & PLEASURE: The 23-year-old met the Australian singer-songwriter while hosting the CMC Awards in Brisbane with him last year. The singer accepted Morgan Evans' marriage proposal on Christmas morning and now she's mixing business with pleasure by teaming up with her man in the studio.
