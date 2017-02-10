Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Pentaton...

Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Pentatonix Join Grammy Lineup as Presenters

Current nominee and three-time winner Kelly Clarkson , five-time winner Celine Dion , current nominees and two-time winners Pentatonix , plus DNCE , Jason Derulo , Faith Hill , Katharine McPhee , Ryan Seacrest , Taraji P. Henson , Gina Rodriguez , John Travolta , and Michael Jackson 's daughter Paris Jackson are among the stars who'll be handing out the golden Gramophone trophies Sunday night.

Chicago, IL

