Keith Urban scores 7 ACM Award nominations
The Australian-American musician was nominated for seven Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday, including entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year and album of the year. Urban's 2016 album "Ripcord" -- his first album in three years -- has been a critical success with a string of hits including "Blue Ain't Your Color."
