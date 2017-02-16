Keith Urban leads Academy of Country Music nominations
Keith Urban's boundary-pushing album "Ripcord" has spawned several top country singles and led him to pick up seven nominations including entertainer of the year and album of the year at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards. Lady Antebellum announced the nominations Thursday on "CBS This Morning" for the awards show, which will be held April in Las Vegas and aired live on CBS.
