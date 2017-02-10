Katy Perry says record labels wanted her to be 'like a duplicate'
The chart-topping singer told the audience that "none of the other people wanted to believe in my vision" as she attended Universal Music Group's annual pre-Grammy showcase. "They wanted me to be like Complicated or Since U Been Gone, and I was like, 'That's cool, but let me do my own thing'."
