Johnny Cash Roadshow to Tour the Uk
The spirit of the Man in Black is alive and 'kicking like a mule' with an outstanding celebration of the iconic legend by the Carter/Cash endorsed Johnny Cash Roadshow. This is gold standard, fire-cracking entertainment from the first note, delivering an inspired set of cherished numbers with impeccable rhythmic pace.
