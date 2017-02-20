Johnny Cash Roadshow to Tour the Uk

Johnny Cash Roadshow to Tour the Uk

The spirit of the Man in Black is alive and 'kicking like a mule' with an outstanding celebration of the iconic legend by the Carter/Cash endorsed Johnny Cash Roadshow. This is gold standard, fire-cracking entertainment from the first note, delivering an inspired set of cherished numbers with impeccable rhythmic pace.

