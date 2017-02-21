Is this just fantasy? Political presenter belts out Queen classic
A 200-STRONG crowd were left wondering if they were experiencing the real life or just fantasy when broadcaster Robert Peston belted out a rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody at St Barnabas Church in Jericho. The political editor of ITV News led local group the Jericho Singers through the Queen hit on Thursday at a celebration of Oxford Canal and its heritage.
