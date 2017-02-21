In a blow, twin attacks on Syrian security kill at least 32
A longtime neighbor of a Kansas man charged in a fatal shooting at a neighborhood bar says the alleged attacker was a heavy drinker who deteriorated after his father died about 18 months ago. A longtime neighbor of a Kansas man charged in a fatal shooting at a neighborhood bar says the alleged attacker was a heavy drinker who deteriorated after his father died about 18 months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|9 hr
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|bradhuskers
|4
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Feb 20
|Stopthecircle
|13
|Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ...
|Feb 17
|Another One
|1
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC