Hear Kelly Clarkson's soulful new duet with Aloe Blacc from "The Shack"

We're still waiting for details and a release date for Kelly Clarkson 's new album, but right now you can now listen to a brand-new song from her. " Love Goes On ," is a duet between Kelly and Aloe Blacc , and it's on the soundtrack of the movie The Shack, which will be in theaters March 3. The soundtrack is in stores and online, available for streaming and purchase, today.

