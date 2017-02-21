Hear Kelly Clarkson's soulful new duet with Aloe Blacc from "The Shack"
We're still waiting for details and a release date for Kelly Clarkson 's new album, but right now you can now listen to a brand-new song from her. " Love Goes On ," is a duet between Kelly and Aloe Blacc , and it's on the soundtrack of the movie The Shack, which will be in theaters March 3. The soundtrack is in stores and online, available for streaming and purchase, today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Thu
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|bradhuskers
|4
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Feb 20
|Stopthecircle
|13
|Nicole Kidman reveals past engagement to Lenny ...
|Feb 17
|Another One
|1
|Willie Nelson wins his eighth Grammy, for Gersh...
|Feb 14
|God Bless Willie ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC