Gwen Stefani spent Valentine's Day 'in bed'

The 47-year-old singer - who is in a relationship with country musician Blake Shelton - admitted she wouldn't be spending the annual romantic holiday with her partner as she would instead be in an "empty hotel room". Gwen - who has three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, two, with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - said: "I am going to be in bed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.