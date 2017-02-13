Gwen Stefani: I'm 'so lucky' to be dating Blake Shelton
The 'Used To Love You' hitmaker took to social media to express her love for the 'Came Here To Forget' singer. When one Twitter user shared a picture of the couple and told Gwen how lucky she was to be dating Blake, she replied: "Sooooooo lucky gx.
