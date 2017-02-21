Gwen Stefani didn't know Blake Shelton

The No Doubt singer has been smitten with the country singer since November 2015, and though she is his "biggest fan" these days, she hasn't always felt like that. The 47-year-old beauty - who has sons Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, two, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale - is determined for her contestants to do better than her partner's on the new series of the singing competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.