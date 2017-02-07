Grammy preview: Tired of 'bro'? Try A...

Grammy preview: Tired of 'bro'? Try Americana

11 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

When the 2017 Grammy Award nominations were unveiled in December, a lot of fans had one question after perusing the names in the album-of-the-year field: Beyonce, Adele, Drake, Justin Bieber and Sturgill Simpson. The nod to the latest work from the Kentucky-born singer and songwriter is just the most recent manifestation of the rising tide for the broadly defined category of Americana music, a corner of pop inhabited by such critically acclaimed acts as Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Mumford & Sons, the Avett Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Rhiannon Giddens, the Lumineers, Rodney Crowell, John Hiatt and Alison Krauss.

