Grammy preview: Tired of 'bro'? Try Americana
When the 2017 Grammy Award nominations were unveiled in December, a lot of fans had one question after perusing the names in the album-of-the-year field: Beyonce, Adele, Drake, Justin Bieber and Sturgill Simpson. The nod to the latest work from the Kentucky-born singer and songwriter is just the most recent manifestation of the rising tide for the broadly defined category of Americana music, a corner of pop inhabited by such critically acclaimed acts as Simpson, Chris Stapleton, Mumford & Sons, the Avett Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Rhiannon Giddens, the Lumineers, Rodney Crowell, John Hiatt and Alison Krauss.
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Randy Travis: I'm 'damaged' following near-fata...
|6 hr
|Taffy8361
|2
|Trump says meeting with Chicago gang leaders wo...
|19 hr
|16TEEN SHOTS
|12
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|21 hr
|footguy7
|2
|TRR 2011: Downtown Savannah to Host Kansas, Sur... (Apr '11)
|Feb 5
|Savannah Snitch
|8
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Jan 30
|Charming
|12
|Donald Trump's inauguration will go on
|Jan 29
|Barf Brooks Count...
|5
|Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09)
|Jan 26
|Billyjoejimbob
|58
