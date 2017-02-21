Got your back': Charlie Angus officia...

Got your back': Charlie Angus officially launches NDP leadership bid with homage to punk roots

With an appeal to the economically and politically disaffected, Charlie Angus officially launched his NDP leadership campaign Sunday at the bar where he attended his first punk show at the age of 15. At a rock-concert-cum-campaign-launch at the Horseshoe Tavern, an institution in Toronto's music scene since the 1940s, the Northern Ontario MP unveiled his long-rumoured bid with an appeal to voters behind the slogan "Got your back." Known as a passionate advocate for First Nations communities and the rights of indigenous children, Angus has served since 2004 as MP for the riding of Timmins-James Bay, which includes Attawapiskat First Nation.

