Got your back': Charlie Angus officially launches NDP leadership bid with homage to punk roots
With an appeal to the economically and politically disaffected, Charlie Angus officially launched his NDP leadership campaign Sunday at the bar where he attended his first punk show at the age of 15. At a rock-concert-cum-campaign-launch at the Horseshoe Tavern, an institution in Toronto's music scene since the 1940s, the Northern Ontario MP unveiled his long-rumoured bid with an appeal to voters behind the slogan "Got your back." Known as a passionate advocate for First Nations communities and the rights of indigenous children, Angus has served since 2004 as MP for the riding of Timmins-James Bay, which includes Attawapiskat First Nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Country Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hank Williams Jr. files for divorce (Feb '07)
|14 hr
|Rock star
|58
|Nicole on Nashville: 'People are . . . very, ve... (May '06)
|Sat
|Test
|22
|DJ Jazzy Jeff, Guy Fieri: Today's celebrity bir...
|Feb 23
|aq dragon
|1
|George Strait talks about 'Tennessee Whiskey,' ...
|Feb 22
|brtty johnson
|1
|Threat Of Losing Obamacare Turns Some Apolitica...
|Feb 21
|USA-1
|5
|Garth Brooks again surpasses Elvis as U.S. solo... (Jan '15)
|Feb 20
|bradhuskers
|4
|Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09)
|Feb 20
|Stopthecircle
|13
Find what you want!
Search Country Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC