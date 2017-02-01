Gospel songs helped Reba McEntire aft...

Gospel songs helped Reba McEntire after divorce

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This Nov. 2, 2016 file photo shows Reba McEntire at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. McEntire is releasing "Sing it Now: Songs of Faith & Hope" on Feb. 3, a double album of inspirational and gospel music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Country Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woodsfield, Ohio: The Not so Friendly Mayberry ... (Jan '09) Mon Charming 12
News Donald Trump's inauguration will go on Jan 29 Barf Brooks Count... 5
News Stefani Schaefer (Oct '09) Jan 26 Billyjoejimbob 58
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News Max Blumenthal: Toby Keith's Pro-Lynching Publi... (Jul '08) Jan 19 USS LIBERTY 2
News The 10 Best Inaugural Performances of All Time Jan 14 Did You See That 1
News Texas icon George Strait shares his favorite ha... Jan 12 betty johnson 1
See all Country Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Country Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,474,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC