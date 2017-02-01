Going country at twilight

Going country at twilight

James RAy and Keith Prictor showed their passion on guitar with Rick Cotter on drums, at Saturday's Twilight Concert. Hardcore country boy JamesRAy and band the Geronimos had a blast performing for a crowd of about 700 in glorious weather in Katikati's picturesque Haiku reserve on Saturday.

