"God's Problem Child": Willie Nelson Addresses Death Rumors and the 2016 Election on New Album

Willie Nelson returns this spring with his first album of all-new material since 2014's Band of Brothers .The April 28 release of God's Problem Child is timed to coincide with the Country Music Hall of Famer's 84th birthday, which happens to be the next day. The 13-song collection finds Willie in fine form, being both funny and thoughtful, as usual.

