Girl, 13, dies after being thrown off ride at China park
A 13-year-old girl has died after being flung out of a fast-turning ride at an amusement park in southwest China. China's product safety regulator said in a statement late Saturday that an initial investigation showed her seatbelt had broken and a passenger safety bar did not fit tightly enough at the Chaohua Park in Fengdu county, which comes under Chongqing municipality.
