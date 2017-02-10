Gavin Rossdale didn't want break-up record

The Bush frontman - split from the blonde beauty in 2015 after 13 years of marriage - didn't want his personal life to be the focus of upcoming new album 'Black and White Rainbows' so has penned a "socially-conscious" LP about a diverse range of subjects affecting the wider world instead. He said: "After what I went through, people make those break-up records and I wanted to make a euphoric, socially-conscious record that has wide-ranging subjects going from the plight of the refugees to the fact we're destroying the planet to the lack of inter-connectedness."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.